Business MultiChoice & co have eye on local content MultiChoice this week reported a 6% increase in active subscribers over the six months to end-September BL PREMIUM

MultiChoice plans to develop more local productions with Vivendi's Canal+, the French media group that has built a 12% stake in Africa's largest pay-TV provider.

Canal+ has described its acquisition of shares in MultiChoice as "a long-term financial investment", but the local group has seized on the opportunity to work with its new investor, according to CEO Calvo Mawela.