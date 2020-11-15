MultiChoice & co have eye on local content
MultiChoice this week reported a 6% increase in active subscribers over the six months to end-September
15 November 2020 - 00:06
MultiChoice plans to develop more local productions with Vivendi's Canal+, the French media group that has built a 12% stake in Africa's largest pay-TV provider.
Canal+ has described its acquisition of shares in MultiChoice as "a long-term financial investment", but the local group has seized on the opportunity to work with its new investor, according to CEO Calvo Mawela.
