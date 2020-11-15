More surgery puts Mediclinic on mend
Bed days, which refer to patients staying overnight after an elective procedure, ground to a virtual standstill in April
15 November 2020 - 00:07
A rise in elective surgery - the most profitable segment of a hospital's business - is helping Mediclinic's recovery.
Mediclinic said this week there had been a gradual increase in elective surgery, which was becoming more pronounced, with the number of bed days towards the end of October almost at the level it was in October last year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now