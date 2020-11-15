Business China still a target in Trump's last days Relations between the US and China are expected to remain rocky despite Trump's defeat by Joe Biden in the elections BL PREMIUM

Outgoing President Donald Trump this week signed an order barring US investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military, the latest White House bid to pressure Beijing over what it views as abusive business practices.

China is "increasingly exploiting" US capital for "the development and modernisation of its military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses", posing a threat to the US, according to the executive order.