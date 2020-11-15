Business China-Australia spat may open tap for SA wine South African wine by value makes up only about 1% of the imported wine category in China BL PREMIUM

If tensions between Australia and China escalate beyond sabre rattling and result in trade policy changes, South African wine exports could stand to benefit, albeit off a tiny base.

Speaking from Shanghai, Marcus Ford, Asia market manager for Wines of SA (WoSA), a nonprofit organisation that promotes the export of South African wines globally, says: "The key message is watch this space. There is an opportunity for growth even without the Australian situation, but with the Australian situation there is an opportunity for more growth.