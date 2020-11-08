Sky's the limit for cloud computing
SA strategically located for serving Sub-Saharan Africa
08 November 2020 - 00:00
The arrival of global data-centre leaders, in tandem with massive increases in data traffic due to Covid-19, has created unprecedented demand for cloud computing services in SA.
This week, Teraco Data Environments announced that construction had commenced on the largest single-site data centre in Africa, which will ultimately provide 16 halls with 1,000m² capacity for computer racks in each hall. The total size of the facility will be 50,000m².
