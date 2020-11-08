Business Millions paid to SAA consultants, rescuers Government criticised over SAA funding BL PREMIUM

Consultants working in the first five months of troubled state-owned airline South African Airways' (SAA's) business rescue process cost the taxpayer almost R170m.

Business Times has seen documents filed by the airline's joint business rescue practitioners (BRPs), Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, with parliament's standing committee on public accounts that show that between January, when SAA's business rescue process started, and May 2020 more than R169m was paid to six consulting firms, among which was US consultancy Alvarez & Marsal Europe.