J&J vaccine deal to boost Aspen's global profile The deal with Johnson & Johnson will also be a boost for exports and create an inflow of foreign currency

The Covid-19 vaccine deal Aspen has secured with Johnson & Johnson may not yield new direct jobs but will position SA as a major player in the international pharmaceutical industry and provide Aspen with a higher international profile to secure further deals.

“SA is not known to be a pharmaceutical destination. It is expected from Europe and Asia,” Stavros Nicolaou, group senior executive for strategic trade at Aspen Pharma Group, said this week.