J&J vaccine deal to boost Aspen's global profile
The deal with Johnson & Johnson will also be a boost for exports and create an inflow of foreign currency
08 November 2020 - 00:00
The Covid-19 vaccine deal Aspen has secured with Johnson & Johnson may not yield new direct jobs but will position SA as a major player in the international pharmaceutical industry and provide Aspen with a higher international profile to secure further deals.
“SA is not known to be a pharmaceutical destination. It is expected from Europe and Asia,” Stavros Nicolaou, group senior executive for strategic trade at Aspen Pharma Group, said this week.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now