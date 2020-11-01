The worst is over for Famous Brands
01 November 2020 - 05:14
With the Covid-19 pandemic having dealt a death blow to Famous Brands' Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) business in the UK, the owner of Wimpy, Steers and Debonairs can now draw a line under it and focus its attention on expanding its successful operations in the rest of Africa.
Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele says contending with a struggling business such as GBK meant the group didn't have "as much freedom to execute" on rest-of-Africa expansion opportunities "as we would have liked".
