Nasdaq takes prize Airbnb booking
01 November 2020 - 05:00
Airbnb has chosen to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, a win for the exchange after losing high-profile listings such as Uber Technologies to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for years.
The home-rental company did not disclose further details of its listing plans in a one-sentence statement this week.
