Lockdown boosts pet food industry
01 November 2020 - 05:04
SA's pet food industry, worth an estimated R5.9bn, has proven to be pandemic-proof, according to Dominique Kuhlmann, general manager of the Pet Food Industry Association of Southern Africa.
She said that at the beginning of lockdown there was a spike in sales as pet owners hoarded food for their animals, but that sales stabilised when the lockdown regulations were lifted.
