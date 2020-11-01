Business Hard-hit hotels woo local guests BL PREMIUM

The tourism sector is looking to local travel to make up the revenue shortfall from the loss of international visitors this festive season, with some hotel groups offering specials over the peak holiday season.

This week President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a new Radisson hotel at OR Tambo International Airport, a R545m investment for Ekurhuleni, but the chances of the hotel reaching capacity any time soon are slim.