Business Covid sees Americans plan mass migrations

As many as 23-million Americans plan to relocate to a new city as working from home becomes more popular, according to a new survey from online freelance company Upwork.

More than 11% of households surveyed said they plan to move, implying US migration rates will be three to four times higher than normal, according to Upwork, which polled 20,000 people for its report.