Chris Saunders: Ruled SA sugar for decades 1929-2020
01 November 2020 - 05:00
Chris Saunders, who has died in Durban at the age of 90, was the first chair of Tongaat Hulett and dominated the South African sugar industry for the best part of 40 years.
He played a leading role in the hostile takeover of Huletts Sugar Company in 1962 by Tongaat, the company he inherited from his father.
