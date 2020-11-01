Big tech reaps dividend from the pandemic
01 November 2020 - 05:02
Quarterly earnings reported by the world's five biggest technology firms this week revealed a massive boost for cloud computing and social media as a result of pandemic-enforced lockdowns and remote working.
Microsoft set the tone on Tuesday when it reported an increase in revenue of 12% over the same quarter last year, to $37.2bn (R606bn).
