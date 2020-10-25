TRANSPORT
Private trains ready to steam ahead
Freight operators await green light to use Transnet network
25 October 2020 - 00:06
After a decade of dashed hopes, SA’s private rail operators may get their chance to operate trains on Transnet's vast core network.
In the economic recovery plan presented to parliament last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the state would grant third-party access to the core rail network in as little as a year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now