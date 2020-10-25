Life policy prices on hold despite Covid toll
Insurance companies aren’t yet looking at raising prices for policie
25 October 2020 - 00:08
SA’s insurance companies have seen a surge in life insurance claims related to Covid-19 — but they aren’t yet looking at raising prices for policies.
Jenny Ingram, head of product development and pricing for life insurance at Momentum, said this week the group’s claims payouts to date are at a record high of R4.6bn, 30% up from the previous year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now