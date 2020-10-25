Clicks sees opportunity as others see risks
Covid won't stop expansion, including into Khayelitsha
25 October 2020 - 00:05
The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic may have significantly disrupted the economy, but Clicks has no intention of slowing down its store refurbishment and expansion plan.
The pharmaceutical, beauty and health retailer, which delivered double-digit earnings growth for the year ended August, has earmarked capital expenditure of R745m for the 2021 financial year. This will be spent on 45 store refurbishments, 25 to 30 new Clicks stores and 30 to 35 new pharmacies.
