Capture still spooks Transnet
Auditors find the company failed to identify and correctly report on all the contracts that contributed to R114bn in irregular expenditure
25 October 2020 - 00:08
Transnet is struggling to recover from state capture as contracts from that era come back to haunt it.
It said at its results presentation on Friday it was reviewing 12,800 contracts. Auditors have found the company failed to identify and correctly report on all the contracts that contributed to R114bn in irregular expenditure.
