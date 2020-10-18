Hulamin shrugs off new US duty
Anti-dumping penalty could work in firm's favour, says CEO Jacob
18 October 2020 - 00:12
Hulamin has been slapped with an 8.9% anti-dumping duty in the US, but CEO Richard Jacob says the effect will be "neutral" at worst and potentially positive as it could help the company be more competitive in the US market.
"It looks like it will be, in a worst-case scenario, neutral and in a best-case scenario quite good for Hulamin," said Jacob.
