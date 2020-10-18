Obituary
Daniel Plaatjies: spoke truth to power
No public servant ever spoke truth to power more persistently than he did, or was more persistently ignored
18 October 2020 - 00:14
For many years anti-apartheid activist, prominent intellectual and senior public servant Daniel Plaatjies, who has died at the age of 57, was a voice in the wilderness, warning about the collapse of municipalities and making bold, evidence-based recommendations about how they could be turned around.
No public servant ever spoke truth to power more persistently than he did, or was more persistently ignored.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now