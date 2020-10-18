Competition Commission on big retailers and exclusivity contracts
Big retailers warned to exit contracts or face law
18 October 2020 - 00:08
The head of the South African Competition Commission, Tembinkosi Bonakele, says the days of the country's biggest grocery retailers dictating who can rent out space in shopping malls are over.
The Competition Tribunal's recent confirmation of an agreement reached by the commission for Shoprite Checkers to end its exclusive lease agreements has effectively consigned a practice that allowed retail giants to exclude competitors from South African malls to the dustbin of history, he says.
