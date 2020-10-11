Business Virgin's digital exercise pays off Gym group says it is back on track after lockdown woes BL PREMIUM

When Virgin Active was forced to close its doors when hard lockdown kicked in it sweated to survive. But with the rapid development of its digital offering, the group says it is now on the road to financial recovery.

Within two weeks of level 5 lockdown, the health club chain implemented its five-year digital strategy to supply online services to its members.