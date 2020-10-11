TymeBank's pandemic boom
After scuttling plans for a credit facility when Covid-19 struck, the bank has now opted to create an interest-free advance facility that would be launched in 2021
11 October 2020 - 05:01
In March this year, TymeBank was about to launch a credit facility for customers but it was forced to pulled the plug when the pandemic hit.
Even so, the bank said it had done well during the past six months, almost doubling its number of customers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now