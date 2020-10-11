Business Budget: Tito gets ANC’s backing The party’s recent lekgotla directed the government to pursue infrastructure projects in partnership with the private sector, and engage potential funders to revive SAA BL PREMIUM

The ANC expects finance minister Tito Mboweni to table a shoestring medium-term budget that will be directed towards major infrastructure investments in a bid to boost an economy battered by Covid-19.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said this week that state coffers had been hit hard by the lockdown, which saw most industries shut, and that the ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla had backed Mboweni’s belt-tightening approach as he prepares for the mini budget.