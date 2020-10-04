Business Spectrum auction aims to cut the cost of data The spectrum is critical for the rollout of 4G and 5G internet services BL PREMIUM

It's a logjam that took four years to remove, but the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) finally began the process of issuing new spectrum to telecommunication providers this week.

The spectrum is critical for the rollout of 4G and 5G internet services, and for making data access affordable and accessible to most South Africans.