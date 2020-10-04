Business 702 takes drastic action to stem listenership slump The board had been aware for the past three years that the station's trajectory was not heading where they wanted it to go BL PREMIUM

When Channel 702 began broadcasting from the fake independent state of Bophuthatswana on June 28 1980, it was, for the South African government, a humiliating example of being bitten by your own dog.

Desperate to prove that its crude "independent homeland" project was legitimate, Pretoria's securocrats could do nothing to stop brothers Natie and Issie Kirsh from setting up a brash, renegade radio station across the nominal frontier from where it dragged SA into the talk radio age.