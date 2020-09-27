The cars are used, the idea is new
27 September 2020 - 06:33
From humble beginnings as a two-man operation in Pretoria nearly 20 years ago, used-vehicle retailer WeBuyCars has evolved into a multibillion-rand business in which JSE-listed taxi financier Transaction Capital recently acquired a 49% interest.
Valued now at R3.6bn, the business was started by brothers Faan and Dirk van der Walt in 2001 with about R150,000 in capital. Since then it has grown organically to become a household name.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now