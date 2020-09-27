Business The cars are used, the idea is new BL PREMIUM

From humble beginnings as a two-man operation in Pretoria nearly 20 years ago, used-vehicle retailer WeBuyCars has evolved into a multibillion-rand business in which JSE-listed taxi financier Transaction Capital recently acquired a 49% interest.

Valued now at R3.6bn, the business was started by brothers Faan and Dirk van der Walt in 2001 with about R150,000 in capital. Since then it has grown organically to become a household name.