High-speed 5G in SA will come at a high price
27 September 2020 - 06:28
Touted for its speed, 5G is seen as the next logical step for SA's telecommunications infrastructure, but the cost may outweigh the benefits.
5G can be used to develop smart cities where, for example, traffic congestion can be monitored and managed remotely and companies can deliver services far faster.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now