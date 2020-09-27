Cookie maker prospered in pandemic - but feels guilty
27 September 2020 - 05:00
Mondelez, the $81bn (R1.4-trillion) maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Ritz crackers, is on the hunt to acquire healthier snack brands as consumers watch their weight and both investors and governments urge action on obesity.
The US-based food group has made a push into healthy snacks a priority as it plans to redeploy billions of dollars' worth of investments in coffee companies JDE Peet's and Keurig Dr Pepper.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now