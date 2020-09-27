Bitcoin & co soar as Covid 'safe havens'
27 September 2020 - 05:00
A cryptocurrency mania known as decentralised finance has helped to turn digital currencies into this year's best-performing asset by far.
The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index of digital coins is up about 66% in 2020, exceeding gold's jump as well as returns from global stocks, bonds and commodities. A key reason is a surge in ethereum, which accounts for more than a third of the crypto gauge's weight.
