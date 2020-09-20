State and unions vow to buy local
Cyril Ramaphosa this week described the plan, negotiated by business, labour, the government and community leaders at Nedlac, as a ‘historic milestone’
20 September 2020 - 00:19
Government departments and trade unions will have to buy local in terms of an economic recovery action plan agreed on this week at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac). The plan aims to drive infrastructure investment and local manufacture, and improve SA's ability to compete and create jobs.
President Cyril Ramaphosa this week described the plan, negotiated by business, labour, the government and community leaders at Nedlac, as a "historic milestone", calling the agreement an "ambitious social compact for economic recovery".
