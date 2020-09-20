Online food market start-up gets boost from Naspers fund
The fund, unveiled two years ago with a R1.4bn commitment by Naspers, is dedicated to supporting local technology start-ups
20 September 2020 - 00:13
Naspers Foundry this week closed its third deal, with technology start-up Food Supply Network (FSN), and now has its sights set on a technology education business.
The fund, unveiled two years ago with a R1.4bn commitment by Naspers, is dedicated to supporting local technology start-ups.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now