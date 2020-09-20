Business Online food market start-up gets boost from Naspers fund The fund, unveiled two years ago with a R1.4bn commitment by Naspers, is dedicated to supporting local technology start-ups BL PREMIUM

Naspers Foundry this week closed its third deal, with technology start-up Food Supply Network (FSN), and now has its sights set on a technology education business.

The fund, unveiled two years ago with a R1.4bn commitment by Naspers, is dedicated to supporting local technology start-ups.