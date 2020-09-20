Business On a wing and a prayer State offers to pay to keep SAA aloft but business rescuers say show us the money BL PREMIUM

The government, at the eleventh hour, committed again to more than R10bn in funding just hours before a creditors' meeting on Friday. But the airline's rescue practitioners are reviewing their options in case the money does not arrive.

The joint business rescue practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson, said on Friday that it "must be clear" they were "not waiting on the funding". This was why they had presented "two suggestions of a wind-down or liquidation" at a creditors' meeting.