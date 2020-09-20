Business Obituary: Mike Levett of Old Mutual He qualified as an actuary in London and in 1969 and 1970 did an MBA at UCT where he was awarded a gold medal for being top student BL PREMIUM

When former Old Mutual boss Mike Levett, who died in Cape Town on August 30 at the age of 81, demutualised the insurance and investment entity in 1999 and headed to the UK to launch its primary listing in London, he famously described the controversial move as a "win, win, win" situation for Old Mutual, for its policyholders and for Southern Africa.

In fact it was a value-destroying disaster for all three. The only clear winners were the group's executives, who received generous sterling-denominated remuneration packages.