Business Discovery Bank attracting deposits 'at massive rate', says Adrian Gore The R3.7bn in deposits matches the bank's credit book, which also includes legacy Discovery Card customers brought over from First National Bank

Discovery Bank plans to nearly triple its customers over the next five years as it intensifies its drive to attract clients from the "big four" and other financial institutions.

Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery Group, said this week: "Our competitors are the major banks. The clients that are coming across to us are the mass affluent who are banking with Standard or FirstRand or whoever they might be."