Boris's Brexit rewrite meets with hostility
13 September 2020 - 00:05
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt from his own party over his plan to breach international law and rewrite the Brexit deal.
The Tories have proposed an amendment to the bill that would give parliament a veto over the move.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now