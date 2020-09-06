Business Santam also eager for legal certainty on Covid claims Disputes continue between insurers, clients and regulators over how to interpret contingent business interruption clauses BL PREMIUM

As SA’s short-term insurance industry waits for a court ruling on the Covid-related contingent business interruption (CBI) claims most insurers have so far declined to pay out, Santam says it wants legal certainty — so that if it has to pay out, its own reinsurers won’t repudiate its claims.

This comes as disputes continue world-wide between insurers, clients and regulators over how to interpret the CBI clauses and whether Covid claims must be paid.