Santam also eager for legal certainty on Covid claims
Disputes continue between insurers, clients and regulators over how to interpret contingent business interruption clauses
06 September 2020 - 07:42
As SA’s short-term insurance industry waits for a court ruling on the Covid-related contingent business interruption (CBI) claims most insurers have so far declined to pay out, Santam says it wants legal certainty — so that if it has to pay out, its own reinsurers won’t repudiate its claims.
This comes as disputes continue world-wide between insurers, clients and regulators over how to interpret the CBI clauses and whether Covid claims must be paid.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now