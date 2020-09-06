Business Samsung goes bold with Fold2 Fold2 is seen as a bold move up the value curve, appealing to the upper reaches of the high-end consumer segment BL PREMIUM

Samsung's new foldable smartphone will have one of the biggest price tags seen on a smartphone in SA — just under R50,000 — but the company is banking on selling every handset it brings into the country.

The Galaxy Z Fold2, launched at a virtual media event streamed online from Johannesburg this week, is Samsung's third generation of foldable phone, and is likely to position the company as leader in the format. In folded mode, it is a smartphone with a fairly large 6.2-inch screen. It opens up into a 7.6-inch inside screen — similar in size to mini tablet computers.