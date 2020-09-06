Business NEWSMAKER Political meddling clips SAA’s wings Former CEO says airline could fly if interference ends BL PREMIUM

Nico Bezuidenhout, airline turnaround specialist and outgoing CEO of SAA’s low-cost carrier Mango, says he believes a restructured SAA could be successful if there was no political interference.

“Provided the political will is there to allow it to be run in a professional manner on commercial terms [and] it is cost-effective and appropriately capitalised.”