NEWSMAKER
Political meddling clips SAA’s wings
Former CEO says airline could fly if interference ends
06 September 2020 - 00:09
Nico Bezuidenhout, airline turnaround specialist and outgoing CEO of SAA’s low-cost carrier Mango, says he believes a restructured SAA could be successful if there was no political interference.
“Provided the political will is there to allow it to be run in a professional manner on commercial terms [and] it is cost-effective and appropriately capitalised.”
