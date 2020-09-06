Business Lanseria airport plans in holding pattern Passenger numbers are not expected to get back to pre-crisis levels for another four years BL PREMIUM

Anyone remember the new Lanseria smart city project that President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his February state of the nation address?

It’s still there on the presidency’s list of infrastructure investment projects. But for the airport that is to anchor the new development, the environment has changed pretty fundamentally, and it’s waiting for the aviation market to settle before it embarks on the five-year infrastructure plan it had in mind, which includes building a new 4km runway that could land the largest jets.