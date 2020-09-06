Business THE BIG READ Home sweet home for consumers Appliances, furniture and home renovation supplies sell as people invest in their properties BL PREMIUM

South Africans may not be spending as much overall as they did last year, due to the economic fallout from Covid-19, but retailers report a general uptick in the sale of less-essential goods such as consumer electronics, appliances, home renovation materials, furniture and gym equipment.

Alec Abraham, a senior equity analyst at Sasfin Wealth, said that from anecdotal evidence this is “pretty much the story that everybody has got these days” and there is a “lot of interest in home renovations goods and gym-ing at home”.