Business Getting into the minds of bad tenants New app uses neuroscience and artificial intelligence to help weed out unsuitable applicants

A new locally developed app is among a growing suite of tools that rental agencies and landlords can use to vet tenants.

Prospective tenants are generally rated on, among other things, a strong credit record. But new kid on the block Averly says there is a need to incorporate behavioural habits to better understand them.