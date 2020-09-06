Gambling on revival to put shine back on Sun
Sun City opens doors after nearly six months but Covid casts heavy shadow over group
06 September 2020 - 00:10
Sun International, the owner of Sun City and other top hotels and casinos, is battening down the hatches for the coming year as it prepares to rebuild its businesses in an industry that could take anywhere from one to two and a half years to recover.
This means no expansion plans or taking advantage of bargains in a hotel and leisure sector devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic fallout.
