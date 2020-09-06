Credit cloud over Truworths
Retailer weathers Covid storm but credit sales cause concern
06 September 2020 - 00:06
Truworths CEO Michael Mark says the biggest challenge facing the clothing retailer in SA is the health of the economy because of the impact on the group’s debtors book and consumer spending.
The group ended its financial year to June in a positive cash position and able to pay a dividend — albeit a smaller one — but Mark says it “didn’t get through unscathed”, having been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and its fallout.
