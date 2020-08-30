Walmart rides to Massmart's rescue
Group gets R4bn loan and the help of a supply-chain expert
30 August 2020 - 00:00
Mitchell Slape, the American brought in by Walmart to turn around Massmart, has become accustomed to being asked at every turn if the US retail giant is still committed to SA, or planning to throw in the towel.
“I really look forward to the day when that's not a question any more,” said Slape in an interview this week.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now