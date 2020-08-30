Business Walmart rides to Massmart's rescue Group gets R4bn loan and the help of a supply-chain expert BL PREMIUM

Mitchell Slape, the American brought in by Walmart to turn around Massmart, has become accustomed to being asked at every turn if the US retail giant is still committed to SA, or planning to throw in the towel.

“I really look forward to the day when that's not a question any more,” said Slape in an interview this week.