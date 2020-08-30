Business Starbucks launches new cafe rollout Starbucks had affirmed its bullish view of the longer-term South African coffee-drinking market, said Rand Capital CEO Adrian Maizey BL PREMIUM

The new owners of Starbucks SA, Rand Capital Coffee, have begun their aggressive roll-out of new stores, starting with one in Cape Town's mega-mall, Canal Walk, as they give the global coffee brand a second chance in the country.

The store, which was announced this week, will become the first to open in the Western Cape in November this year.