Starbucks launches new cafe rollout
Starbucks had affirmed its bullish view of the longer-term South African coffee-drinking market, said Rand Capital CEO Adrian Maizey
30 August 2020 - 00:00
The new owners of Starbucks SA, Rand Capital Coffee, have begun their aggressive roll-out of new stores, starting with one in Cape Town's mega-mall, Canal Walk, as they give the global coffee brand a second chance in the country.
The store, which was announced this week, will become the first to open in the Western Cape in November this year.
