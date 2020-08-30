Private health-care groups counting the cost as patients return
Coronavirus preparations added to costs, while patient numbers for surgeries plummeted
30 August 2020 - 00:00
Private health-care groups Netcare and Mediclinic have seen an increase in patients returning to their facilities, a good sign after the businesses were hammered by the cost of preparing for Covid-19.
Jacques du Plessis, managing director of Netcare's hospital division, said the preparations set the group back about R1bn — which has allowed it so far to treat 10,632 patients since the virus reached SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now