Business Private health-care groups counting the cost as patients return Coronavirus preparations added to costs, while patient numbers for surgeries plummeted

Private health-care groups Netcare and Mediclinic have seen an increase in patients returning to their facilities, a good sign after the businesses were hammered by the cost of preparing for Covid-19.

Jacques du Plessis, managing director of Netcare's hospital division, said the preparations set the group back about R1bn — which has allowed it so far to treat 10,632 patients since the virus reached SA.