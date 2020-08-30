Distell's toast to growth in Africa
Liquor group sets ambitious target for sales on the continent
30 August 2020 - 00:00
JSE-listed liquor group Distell, the world's second-largest cider producer, has aspirations of becoming an “African champion”, saying its business on the rest of the continent has the potential to double in size as a percentage of revenue in the coming years.
Speaking after the release of results for the year ended June, CEO Richard Rushton would not be drawn on time-frames for Distell achieving this goal, saying the main factor in doing so will be how quickly the continent's economies grow in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
