Business Vitamin sales get Covid boost The pandemic has changed some buying patterns on supplements, such as strong sales of all immune-related supplements

Suppliers of vitamins and nutritional supplements are battling to meet increased demand for their products as consumers turn to supplements in a bid to boost their immune systems.

Julliette Morrison, marketing executive for Vital Healthcare, a local manufacturer of vitamins, said the sharp increase in demand has led to shortages. "Because there is no allopathic [traditional Western medicine] cure for Covid-19, consumers are turning to the benefits of vitamin C and zinc," she said.