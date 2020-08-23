US employees fear TikTok-ing 'time bomb' after Trump threats
This week, TikTok launched what it called its largest ad campaign to date, on television, radio and social media, pitching it as a positive force in the US
23 August 2020 - 00:04
It's anything but business as usual for the 1,500 US-based employees of TikTok.
Plans to hire 10,000 staff and open new offices in the country are being postponed, and brands and social media stars are inserting clauses into their contracts to address what happens if a proposed ban comes to pass, according to TikTok staff, executives and business partners.
